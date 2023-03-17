[FALSE] Mga lider at ilang miyembro ng PISTON, bahagi ng CPP-NPA-NDF – VP Sara Duterte

PAHAYAG:

“Piston is an organization with leaders and some members poisoned by the ideologies of the bankrupt Communist Party of the Philippines, the National Democratic Front of the Philippines, and the New People’s Army.” (DepEd Secretary VP Sara Duterte, statement, 04 March 2023)

RATING: FALSE

FACT CHECK:

Puro kasinungalingan at pang-reredtag ang mababasa sa pahayag ni DepEd Secretary VP Duterte. Ang Piston o Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide ay isa sa pinakamalaking transport groups na nagmamatyag sa kapakanan ng mga jeepney drivers at operators sa bansa.

Lehitimo ang mga isyu na sanhi ng transport strike: ang pagpapanawagan na ikansela ang Omnibus Franchising Guidelines (OFG) at ang Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) na nakikitang malaking pasanin para sa mga jeepney drivers at operators. Sa katunayan, naging matagumpay ang transport strike dahil na-obligang makipag-usap ang Malacañang sa mga lider ng Piston at Manibela, isang koalisyon ng public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers at operators. Pinapakita lamang ng pahayag ni VP Duterte ang pangmamaliit niya sa sama-samang lakas ng mga Pilipino na magkilos-protesta.

Batis na ginamit sa fact check:

– Sarao, Zacarian. (2023, March 08). “Piston declares transport strike a ‘major success’ after dialogue with Palace.” Inquirer.net, https://newsinfo.inquirer.net/1739948/piston-declares-transport-strike-a-major-success



