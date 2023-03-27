[FALSE] Mga Aquino, ninakawan at winasak ang mga institusyon ng gobyerno

PAHAYAG:

Ninoy and Cory Aquino’s relatives and cronies looted the national treasury and destroyed [government] institutions. (@Brad_Kardinal, Tweet, 29 December 2022)

RATING: FALSE

FACT CHECK:

Bagama’t hindi naman talaga nawala ang pamumuno ng mga elit sa pulitika ng Pilipinas matapos mapatalsik ang mga Marcos, mali namang sabihin na nagnakaw mismo sa national treasury at nawasak ang mga institusyon ng gobyerno dahil sa mga kamag-anak ni Cory at Ninoy Aquino. Sa katunayan, sa panahon ni Cory Aquino nabuo ang 1987 Philippine Constitution at naibalik ang mga democratic institutions na tinanggal at/o winasak ng diktaduryang Marcos Sr. Naglagay rin ng mga safeguards sa kasalukuyang konstitusyon upang hindi abusuhin ng may kapangyarihan ang pagdedeklara ng Batas Militar.

Mga batis na ginamit sa fact check:

