[FALSE] Jose Maria Sison, pinakamalaking sagka sa kapayapaan sa Pilipinas – DND

PAHAYAG:

A new era without Jose Maria Sison dawns for the Philippines, and we will all be the better for it. The greatest stumbling block to peace for the Philippines is gone; let us now give peace a chance. (Department of National Defense statement, 17 December 2022)



RATING: FALSE

FACT CHECK:

Si Jose Maria Sison ang chief political consultant ng NDF peace negotiating panel na nagsagawa ng ilang serye ng negosasyon sa pamahalaan sa usapang pangkapayapaan para makamit ang tunay at matagalang kapayapaan sa bansa. Sa serye ng negosasyon sa pagitan ng Government of the Republic of the Philippines (GRP) at National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP), malaki ang ambag at kasama si Sison sa nakapagtibay ng mga bahagi ng kasunduang pangkapayaan gaya ng The Hague Joint Declaration, the Joint Agreement on Safety and Immunity Guarantees, and the first substantive agreement, the Comprehensive Agreement on Respect for Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law.

Batis na ginamit sa fact check:

Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity. (n.d.). “Joint Statement on the Successful Fourth Round of Formal Talks between the GRP and NDF.” OPAPRU, https://peace.gov.ph/2017/04/joint-statement-successful-fourth-round-formal-talks-grp-ndf/?fbclid=IwAR3-wJ6RTaGx2kP86cEYDqaU0CUcC0r2HYZZIDTUg1MeaiPHWU4I-muzQ2U